BT faces potential multi-billion pound Ofcom fine over information request probe

BT Group could face fines running into the billions after Ofcom launched an investigation into alleged failures to comply with statutory information requests.

The probe centres on BT subsidiaries EE and Plusnet, which Ofcom says may not have provided requested data on customer experiences for fixed voice and broadband services.

Ofcom has the power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of relevant annual turnover.

“With BT generating more than £20 billion in revenue, any penalty could theoretically reach into the billions, although fines for information request breaches have historically been far lower” explained Broadband Genie strategist Alex Tofts,

Ofcom said it issued a formal notice to EE and Plusnet on 7 December 2023 under section 137A of the Communications Act, seeking detailed information to support its statutory duties and its 2025 Comparing Customer Service report.

The regulator said it will now gather further evidence before providing an update “in due course”.

Tofts added: “Accuracy in these statutory reports is essential. They create benchmarks and give Ofcom visibility of wider industry trends.”

BT has not yet publicly commented.