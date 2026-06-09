Redsquid acquires WTL to expand enterprise infrastructure capabilities

Managed technology and cybersecurity provider Redsquid has acquired IT infrastructure specialist WTL.

There are no immediate changes for customers or employees. WTL customers will continue to be supported by their existing teams and will have access to Redsquid’s services, including cybersecurity, managed services, connectivity and workplace technology.

Redsquid said the acquisition would strengthen its enterprise infrastructure offering, broaden its technology expertise and provide greater access to larger and more complex customer environments. It also said WTL customers would benefit from increased scale and operational support as part of the enlarged business.

The acquisition combines Redsquid’s managed services, cybersecurity and connectivity portfolio with WTL’s expertise in Oracle, Solaris, Linux and high-availability infrastructure environments.

WTL’s customers run a wide range of IT systems, from older technology to a mix of on-site and cloud-based platforms. Redsquid said the acquisition would strengthen its ability to help these customers keep their systems running reliably, minimise downtime and provide specialist technical support when needed.

Sohin Raithatha, (below) chief executive and co-founder of Redsquid, said:

“WTL brings deep technical expertise across Oracle, Solaris and Linux, and a strong reputation for supporting complex, mission-critical environments.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers across the infrastructure lifecycle and builds on WTL’s nearly 40 years of dependable delivery.”

WTL managing director Colin Higgins said:

“Joining Redsquid gives our customers access to broader capabilities while retaining the specialist expertise and service they have come to rely on from our team.

“It provides the right platform for sustainable growth and long-term success, while continuing to support the people and customers who have been with us for many years.”