Likewize and Apkudo extend device automation partnership

Likewize has ramped up its automation capabilities after extending its partnership with Apkudo.

The new deployment builds on existing Apkudo automation technology already used across Likewize’s facilities. The systems combine robotics, AI and data analytics to automate device testing, grading and processing.

The enhanced partnership introduces fully robotic processing for foldable smartphones, flip phones and tablets across Likewize’s UK and European operations, increasing processing capacity to the equivalent of one device every 15 seconds.

Likewize’s platform manages everything from device protection and repairs to refurbishment and resale, providing customers with a seamless experience under the brand of the operator or retailer they use.

Andy Morris, President of Europe at Likewize, said: “By partnering with Apkudo, we can accelerate service innovation, reduce complexity and create more value for our clients.”

Josh Matthews, CEO and co-founder of Apkudo, said the move will help Likewize prepare for upcoming EU Digital Product Passport regulations by creating a detailed record of a device’s history, helping partners meet future compliance requirements.

The company claims to repurpose 94% of all devices it collects, with the remaining units responsibly recycled and no electronic waste sent to landfill.

Earlier this year, Likewize secured a Platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating, placing it among the top one percent of organisations assessed by the sustainability benchmarking platform.

AI and autmation in the processing of used devices will be a central theme of Mobile News’ secondary market conference Circular Summit to be held in London on November 17. Places are limited book here.