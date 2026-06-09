GK Telecom launches Three PAYG eSIM across independent retail networks

GK Telecom has launched Three Pay As You Go (PAYG) eSIM across its independent retail network, enabling retailers to offer digital SIM activation through the company’s retailer app.

Participating retailers can sell Three-branded PAYG eSIMs via the GK Telecom Retailer App, giving customers an alternative to traditional physical SIM cards and allowing activation directly in store.

The distributor said the move reflects growing demand for digital connectivity options and will help independent retailers meet increasing consumer interest in eSIM technology while maintaining face-to-face customer support.

GK Telecom supports more than 30,000 independent retailers and said the launch would allow stores to offer a faster and more streamlined activation process for customers.

“Independent retailers have always played a vital role in the UK mobile market,” said GK Telecom managing director Ravi Navaratnam.

“It is important that local retailers have the right tools to continue serving customers effectively. Three Pay As You Go eSIM through the GK Telecom Retailer App gives our retail partners a practical and simple way to offer eSIM in store, while reducing reliance on physical SIM stock.”

Gummy Dulku, director of GK Telecom, added: “eSIM gives retailers more flexibility, helps customers get connected faster, and supports a more efficient distribution model. Our focus is to make the process easy for retailers and ensure they can continue offering strong mobile solutions to customers in their local communities.”

GK Telecom is active in the travel eSIM market through its eROAMING eSIM service. The new launch expands the company’s digital connectivity portfolio.

GK Telecom has operated in the UK telecommunications sector for more than 25 years, distributing mobile network and MVNO products, PAYG and SIM-only services, eSIM solutions, accessories and retail technology to independent retailers across the UK”.