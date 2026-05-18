Mdee appoints industry veteran Angie Ablard as managing director

Airtime and services distributor Mdee has appointed Angie Ablard as its new MD.

Ablard takes over from Tanny Jeffrey who is laving to concentrate on her own consultancy business Pomegranate Soup.

Ablard joins Mdee has around 30 years experience in the mobile and communications sector. Most recently, she served as Regional Director for the Northwest Public Sector Health & Communities Division at BT, supporting the NHS, Local Government, Housing & Higher Education.

She led the creation of a Channel focused solution for the easy access of refurbished handsets via urBusiness, and held senior roles with Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group.

“I’m delighted to be joining Mdee at such an exciting time, particularly as Mdee has just celebrated its best ever year in business. Having worked across the mobile industry for many years, I’ve long been aware of Mdee’s strong reputation, customer focus and position within the channel, and passion for its partners is inspiring”. she said

There are significant opportunities ahead, and I’m looking forward to working with the team, partners and customers, to support the next stage of growth.”

Mdee, which is part-owned by BT/EE, has operated within the mobile arena for more than 36 year.