Virgin Media O2 rolls out new customer service training programme

Virgin Media O2 has introduced a new training programme for contact centre staff in partnership with the Institute of Customer Service.

The programme is being rolled out to frontline agents and partners to improve how staff handle complex customer interactions.

It focuses on areas including communication skills, managing different customer needs and dealing with challenging situations.

O2 was the UK’s most complained-about mobile provider in the final quarter of 2025, according to Ofcom, generating seven complaints per 100,000 customers during the period.

However, Ofcom data also showed Virgin Media O2 recorded the lowest level of broadband complaints among major providers, while ranking second for both landline and pay-TV.

Most mobile complaints related to contract issues, with mid-contract price rise notifications contributing to dissatisfaction across the sector.

Virgin Media O2 said complaints have fallen by almost 50 per cent over the past year, with around 70 per cent of issues now resolved within 24 hours.

The training programme forms part of a broader customer service programme. Other measures include the introduction of AI tools to support agents, changes to call routing to reduce transfers, and the creation of specialist teams to handle more complex cases.