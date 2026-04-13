Mdee boss Tanny Jeffrey to leave after 12 year tenure.

Mdee boss Tanny Jeffrey will step down at the end of this month bringing aftter 12 years in the job that saw the business expand its customer base by more than 100,000.

A successor has already been appointed, although the company has yet to reveal further details.

Under her leadership Mdee established itself as a leading partner to BT Group’s EE brand, including winning the BT/EE Partner of the Year award.

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead Mdee,” said Jeffrey. “I’m incredibly proud of what we have all achieved, from growing our customer base to building lasting partner relationships. None of this would have been possible without our brilliant team and loyal partners.”

Jeffrey, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the mobile industry, will move into a consultancy role with her consultancy Promegranate Soup following her departure.

Mdee said the leadership change is designed to ensure continuity and maintain momentum as the business enters its next phase of growth.

The transition comes at a time of increasing competition in the UK mobile distribution market, with shifting dynamics between networks, distributors and direct-to-consumer channels.