EE moves fibre into next phase with 8Gbps broadband

EE has launched consumer broadband with download speeds of up to 8Gbps

The operator has introduced Advanced Full Fibre packages delivering speeds of 2.3Gbps and 8Gbps over Openreach’s next-gen XGS-PON network. The service has initially launched in Guildford, Woking and surrounding areas, with wider availability expected as Openreach expands its XGS-PON footprint.

The 2.3Gbps service is £54.99 per month, while the flagship 8Gbps package costs £74.99 per month.

Few households will need 8Gbps today, but the launch is significant because it signals a new generation of fibre infrastructure capable of supporting growing bandwidth demands over the next decade.

A typical family streaming Netflix, browsing the web and making video calls would not even need a 1Gbps connection. However, cloud gaming, 8K video, AI-powered applications, connected home devices and hybrid working is steadily increasing household data consumption.

The technology gives providers more headroom as the number of connected devices in the home rises. EE says the service can support up to 190 connected devices simultaneously without performance degradation.

Most premium fibre packages today top out at around 900Mbps to 1.6Gbps. XGS-PON enables higher speeds without replacing the underlying fibre network.

A relatively small number of customers is expected to opt for 8Gbps

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home and TV at EE, said: “We’re investing in the technologies that will power the next generation of digital experiences. Advanced Full Fibre combines exceptional speed, reliability and capacity, giving customers the confidence to do more online today while being ready for whatever comes next.”