Vodafone completes £4.3bn VodafoneThree buyout

Vodafone has completing the £4.3 billion acquisition of CK Hutchison’s 49 per cent stake in VodafoneThree.

The deal, funded from Vodafone’s existing cash reserves, ends the joint venture structure just over a year after the merger was completed, It leaves Vodafone with sole responsibility for delivering what is arguably the ambitious network transformation programme.

It removes another layer of decision-making at a time when VodafoneThree is integrating networks, rationalising systems and reshaping its commercial strategy. One shareholder giving the operator greater agility

Vodafone has already committed to investing £11 billion over the next decade to create “Europe’s most advanced 5G network”. The company is also targeting £700 million a year in combined operating cost and capital expenditure synergies by the 2030 financial year as it eliminates duplication and simplifies operations.

VodafoneThree promised that the merger would deliver better coverage, faster speeds and improved customer experience. . Earlier this month, French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to acquire e&’s 16.2 per cent stake becoming its largest shareholder. His arrival is expected to increase pressure on management to demonstrate that VodafoneThree can generate the returns promised.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group chief executive, said: “With full ownership and control, we’ll have the ability to move faster in the next phase of building one of Europe’s leading networks. This best-in-class infrastructure will deliver better connectivity for our customers up and down the country, help drive the UK’s digital economy, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

VodafoneThree now has strategic freedom to pursue its own roadmap. The challenge is no longer whether the operator has the structure to compete, but whether it can execute quickly enough to justify the scale of the merger and the investment that followed.