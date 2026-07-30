Cellhire bumps up headcount as partner network grows

Cellhire is expanding its channel operation after growing its partner network by nearly half and making plans for new mobile and IoT propositions.

The York-based mobile and IoT connectivity specialist has made four new appointments as it responds to growing demand for wholesale mobile and IoT connectivity.

The new recruits bring experience from Vodafone, Gamma, Onecom and Giacom. Managing Director Matt Bennett said recruiting experienced channel professionals from these companies has been a deliberate strategy.

“We wanted people who understand the channel from the inside, who know what partners actually need because they’ve lived it at some of the industry’s best-known names.”

“I think they’ve seen a business with strong network relationships, genuine momentum and the agility to do things others can’t. Cellhire is at that sweet spot where there’s real scale and heritage behind you, but you can still move fast and shape something. That’s a compelling place to be for ambitious channel people.”

Julia Paterson joins as Channel Development Manager following roles at Gamma, Vodafone and Onecom Partners. Eleanor Langan joins as Campaign Manager to strengthen Cellhire’s marketing activity across mobile and IoT. Danielle Morris becomes Channel Development Manager, while Ellie Whytock joins as Channel Business Development Executive with responsibility for recruiting new channel partners.

Cellhire says the expansion reflects rising demand from resellers and managed service providers seeking greater flexibility, stronger margins and broader connectivity options than traditional providers can offer.

The company also revealed it is preparing to launch new UK mobile network propositions and additional IoT solutions over the coming months.

The recruitment drive coincides with the launch of Cellhire’s channel proposition, “Three Pillars” – People, Platform and Profitability” designed to strengthen support for partners as the business continues to expand.

Bennett said the investment marks the next phase of the company’s channel growth strategy.

“The timing reflects where the market is, and where we are as a business.”

“Demand for wholesale mobile and IoT connectivity through the channel has accelerated significantly. Resellers increasingly want a partner that can move quickly, offer genuine flexibility on commercials and back them with real technical capability.”

He added that partners are increasingly looking for a supplier capable of delivering both mobile voice and data and IoT connectivity across multiple UK mobile networks.

Heart of growth

Bennett said the indirect channel now sits at the centre of Cellhire’s expansion plans.

“We have increased the number of partners that we work with by 45 per cent over the past 12 months. These appointments give us the capacity to onboard and support more partners without diluting the level of service existing partners receive.”

He added that the partner model extends across Cellhire’s wholesale mobile, IoT and satellite connectivity businesses.

“The channel is how we scale. Our partners have the customer relationships and the local market knowledge, and our job is to give them connectivity propositions and support that help them win and grow their businesses.”