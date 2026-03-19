EGE boosts device portfolio with HONOR deal

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EGE has signed HONOR as a direct vendor partner, expanding its portfolio of mobile and consumer technology brands.
The agreement gives the Stafffordshire distributor access to HONOR’s smartphones, tablets and AIoT products.
EGE head of commercial and vendor management Steve Hankey said the partnership reflects the momentum HONOR has built in the UK market.
Shipment data for the first three quarters of 2025 shows HONOR held a top-five position across Western Europe, including the UK. Overseas shipments rose by around 55 per cent year-on-year. HONOR says this the fastest international growth rate among the world’s top 10 smartphone brands.
“We’ve been talking to Honor for some time, but over the last 12 months or so they seem to have excelled themselves. With the the investment into AI they seemed to shift gears.
“Their products are amongst the best in the market and they seem to have a desire to innovate and create products that are more than just slight updates on what has gone before. I think this approach will serve them well in the coming years..
At MWC Honor introduced a handset with built-in micro-motors that can physically move its camera and respond to human gestures (main pic)
“We are looking forward to expand Honor into all of our channels, from discussions with customers there is certainly a demand for the products.
Nick Kyzer, Sales Director Retail at HONOR, said the two companies have been on “a similar journey” in recent years. “This partnership will allow HONOR to bring our range of products to even more UK consumers and build on the brand’s success throughout 2026.”
The agreement follows a period of accelerated growth for HONOR, with the brand sharpening its positioning around premium hardware, AI-led features and clearer product differentiation. Its MWC 2025 showcase focused on AI investment signalled a shift toward more ambitious innovation, helping it gain traction with operators, retailers and distributors
The UK is now central to HONOR’s international expansion it shifts from an entry-level player into a premium challenger according to a report by global technology research and advisory firm Omdia.
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