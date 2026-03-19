EGE boosts device portfolio with HONOR deal

EGE head of commercial and vendor management Steve Hankey said the partnership reflects the momentum HONOR has built in the UK market.

Shipment data for the first three quarters of 2025 shows HONOR held a top-five position across Western Europe, including the UK. Overseas shipments rose by around 55 per cent year-on-year. HONOR says this the fastest international growth rate among the world’s top 10 smartphone brands.

“We’ve been talking to Honor for some time, but over the last 12 months or so they seem to have excelled themselves. With the the investment into AI they seemed to shift gears.

“Their products are amongst the best in the market and they seem to have a desire to innovate and create products that are more than just slight updates on what has gone before. I think this approach will serve them well in the coming years..

At MWC Honor introduced a handset with built-in micro-motors that can physically move its camera and respond to human gestures (main pic)

“We are looking forward to expand Honor into all of our channels, from discussions with customers there is certainly a demand for the products.