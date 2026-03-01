HONOR’s robot phone lilterally rocks

HONOR grabbed the Sunday spotlight at MWC 2026 unveiling a dancing “Robot Phone” and the ultra-thin Magic V6 foldable as it pushes deeper into AI-driven hardware.

The announcements were part of HONOR’s new “ALPHA PLAN” strategy to show how the vendor wants to move beyond traditional smartphones toward embodied AI devices that can see, move and interact more like humans.

Dancing smartphone

HONOR’s concept “Robot Phone is a handset with built-in micro-motors that can physically move its camera and respond to human gestures.

The Robot Phone can track users during video calls with robot-grade motion, respond with nods or head shakes, follow subjects automatically for filming and even spin its camera for cinematic shots. HONOR also demonstrated the device dancing in time to music, turning a normally passive gadget into something closer to a personality.

The device packs a 200MP camera on a mini four-axis gimbal system powered by HONOR’s own micro-motor design. The concept points toward a future where smartphones combine AI with physical interaction and spatial awareness.

CEO James Li said HONOR is aiming to “give devices not only a brain, but hands and feet,” as it explores a new category of intelligent hardware.

Magic upgraded

HONOR also announced major hardware launch with the Magic V6 foldable, pitched as its most advanced foldable yet. The device features an ultra-thin 8.75mm folded design, IP68/IP69 durability rating and new silicon-carbon battery technology delivering 6,660mAh capacity in one of the slimmest foldables on the market.

HONOR also previewed a next-generation silicon-carbon “Blade Battery” targeting foldables with 7,000mAh capacity, addressing one of the biggest limitations in the category. The Magic V6 includes dual displays up to 120Hz refresh rate, a refined hinge design and AI productivity tools optimised for multitasking across the unfolded screen. It will be available in select markets in H2 this year, with regional availability to be confirmed. Further details on configurations, color options and pricing will be announced locally.

AI ecosystem

HONOR rounded out its MWC push with the MagicPad 4 tablet and MagicBook Pro 14 laptop, both featuring AI productivity tools and cross-device integration.

The launches underline HONOR’s ambition to build a connected AI ecosystem spanning phones, PCs, tablets and robotics – with devices designed to work together around real-world user needs.

HONOR’s MWC showcase signals how smartphone vendors are repositioning for the AI era. Instead of focusing solely on software features, HONOR is betting on new hardware experiences to stand out in an increasingly crowded premium market.

The Magic V6 will launch in selected markets later this year, while the Robot Phone remains a concept. But if HONOR’s MWC demo is any indication, the future of mobile could be far more animated than expected.