Virgin Media O2 puts circular economy in the shop window with new ‘Tech Refab Lab

Virgin Media O2 is taking its circular economy message to consumers with an interactive in-store experience to encourage recycle, trade in and buying of refurbished devices.

A trial of the‘O2 Tech Refab Lab’ is underway at its flagship O2 store in Westfield Stratford City that gives shoppers a behind-the-scenes look at what happens to devices after they are traded in, repaired, refurbished or donated..

The Tech Refab Lab explains how devices are data wiped through the O2 Recycle scheme, highlights ways consumers can extend the life of their devices through repairs and protection, showcases the valuable materials that can be recovered from old handsets, and demonstrates how refurbished “Like New” devices are restored before resale.

It also promotes the company’s Community Calling programme, which redistributes donated phones to people experiencing digital exclusion.

According to the network’s research, 66 per cent of people want a better understanding of how devices can be reused rather than wasted, while 64 per cent said they would be more likely to recycle a handset if they understood the valuable materials it contains.

They would be more willing to donate an old phone if they knew it could help someone in need, and 67 per cent would be more likely to buy a refurbished handset after seeing one in person.

Virgin Media O2 said customers receive £148 for an eligible device recycled through O2 Recycle.

The operator’s Responsible Business Plan, wants to double the number of refurbished devices it sells and the number of handsets recycled through O2 Recycle by 2030.

Dana Haidan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2, said the company wanted to “build consumers’ trust in tech recycling and buying ‘like new'” by showing the secure refurbishment process and the environmental benefits of keeping devices in circulation.

Will Houldsworth, Director of Retail at Virgin Media O2, said the trial would help the company understand how to make recycling, trade-in and refurbishment “as seamless and convenient as possible.”