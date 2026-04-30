Three plead guilty following 40,000 mobile phone theft investigation

The Metropolitan Police investigation into the UK’s largest mobile phone smuggling network, has resulted in three men pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

Detectives caught the group after a year-long investigation. They traffickedup to 40,000 stolen mobile phones to China in 2024 and 2025. The haul is believed to account for around 40 per cent of all phones stolen in London during that period.

The case forms part of the Met’s largest-ever operation targeting mobile phone theft, which uncovered a supply chain of street-level thieves, handlers and exporters moving stolen devices out of the UK.

The men apleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court tto conspiracy to handle stolen goods and participating in criminal activities of an organised crime group.

The investigation began last December when a box containing around 1,000 iPhones bound for Hong Kong was discovered at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. Almost all were confirmed stolen. The discovery triggered a large-scale investigation involving specialist detectives who typically handle armed robbery and drug smuggling cases.

The men are Amir Muhammad Khadikhel, 35 , of Eastway, Wanstead. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to remove stolen goods. Ismat Miakhel, 33 of The Drive, Walthamstow. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to remove stolen goods. Mansoor Mohammed, 30 of High Road, Wood Green.

Commander Andy Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling mobile phone theft, said:

“We are dismantling criminal networks at every level, from street thieves to international exporters,making hundreds of arrests and recovering thousands of stolen phones.

“Mobile phone theft is down by 13,000 offences compared with the previous financial year, but we are not letting up. We are using data led intelligence, specialist investigative teams, drones, high powered e-bikes, live facial recognition, and more officers on the beat to tackle phone thieves.”

The investigation started in December 2024 when a box containing around a thousand iPhones being shipped to Hong Kong was found at a warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

Officers discovered almost all of the phones had been stolen – and this resulted in the launch of Operation Echosteep. Specialist detectives – who would ordinarily investigate armed robberies and drug smuggling – were brought in to track down the suspects. They intercepted further shipments and used forensics found on the packages to identify those involved.

On Tuesday, 23 September, 2025 officers arrested Amir Muhammad Khadikhel and Ismat Miakhel in north-east London on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They were subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

Several hundred phones were recovered from their car, with a further 2,000 devices seized from properties linked to the men.

The investigation also identified Mansoor Mohammed as being involved in the handling and supply of stolen devices. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

To date, the Echosteep operational team has made 14 arrests, recovered more than 10,000 stolen iPhones and seized over £250,000 in illicit cash. More than 1,000 victims have been reunited with their stolen phones.

Detective Inspector Mark Gavin, the Met’s senior investigating officer, said:

“Our detectives understand the real impact and distress that phone theft causes victims, which is why we have been determined to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“The discovery of that first shipment of stolen phones triggered a complex investigation that ultimately dismantled an international smuggling network.

“This group deliberately targeted high-value phone brands for resale overseas. Our investigation found street thieves were being paid up to £300 per handset, with some devices later selling for as much as $5,000 in China.”

Earlier this year, the Met hosted the first International Mobile Phone Crime Conference, bringing together UK and international law enforcement, government and industry partners to tackle mobile phone theft.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley called on phone manufacturers and technology companies to deliver practical solutions by 1 June to “design out” theft by making stolen phones unusable. If they don’t, then the Met will formally ask the UK government to consider legislation to help tackle the issue.

It comes as the Met continues to make tackling phone theft one of its top priorities, cutting offences by 13,000 in the last financial year.

Using data-led intelligence, officers have been targeting hotspots across London where phone thieves are known to operate. In the West End, for example, theft from person, including mobile phone theft, is down 40 per cent in the last financial year.

Operation Echosteep builds on the success of other Met operations to tackle phone theft. During a four-week deployment earlier this year, officers made 248 arrests related to phone theft and seized about 770 stolen phones as part of intensified activity across London.

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