Genuine Solutions to distribute Mutural accessories in UK

Surrey-based distributor Genuine Solutions has been appointed the official UK distributor for Chinese mobile accessories brand Mutural.

The agreement marks Mutural’s first formal distribution arrangement in the UK. Genuine Solutions will be responsible for introducing the brand to retailers, e-commerce channels and independent mobile accessory dealers across the UK and Europe.

Founded in Shenzhen, Mutural manufactures mobile accessories including protective cases for smartphones and tablets, as well as charging products. The company launched its branded accessories range in 2016 and currently sells products in more than 20 countries.

Genuine Solutions said it will initially introduce two of Mutural’s case ranges to the UK market: the Ice Series, a transparent MagSafe-compatible case, and the Pure Series, a silicone case range available in multiple colours.

According to the companies, the products are designed to meet military-grade drop-testing standards and are intended to provide enhanced device protection.

Kamil Finowski, head of purchasing and international sales manager at Genuine Solutions, said the distributor saw an opportunity to bring a relatively new accessories brand to the UK market.

The appointment follows Genuine Solutions’ agreement earlier this year to become the exclusive UK distribution partner for Scandinavian audio brand Sudio.

Paul Crossman, chief executive of Genuine Solutions parent company Revolvex, said protective cases can help extend device lifecycles and support resale values by reducing cosmetic damage.

Kenneth Yip, founder of Mutural, said the partnership would support the brand’s expansion into the UK market.

Genuine Solutions is part of the Revolvex Group and supplies mobile accessories and consumer technology products to UK retailers and channel partners. Mutural’s product range includes smartphone and tablet cases, charging accessories and other mobile device protection products.