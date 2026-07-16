Ericsson approved to supply critical tech to £8bn defence comms framework

Ericsson has landed a Government contract to supply communications technology to the Ministry of Defence and other public sector organisations over the next eight years.

The Tactical Communication Systems framework is worth up to £8 billion over eight years and is intended to simplify how the MOD and other public sector organisations buy specialist communications equipment and services.

Ericsson has been approved for two parts of the Tactical Communication Systems framework, covering services and network components.

It means the the MOD can buy from Ericsson as it upgrades its communications systems and can offer its private 5G technology and other networking products for military use. These could be used to improve communications between personnel, vehicles, drones and command centres, while supporting applications that need fast, reliable and secure connections.

Future projects could also include AI to detect drones using 5G signals, and better use of radio spectrum.

Nadine Allen, Head of Ericsson UK, said the framework would enable the company to support the MOD’s communications modernisation programme with secure, resilient networks.