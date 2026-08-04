Starling joins travel eSIM market utilising Gigs platform

Starling Bank has become the latest UK fintech to add mobile connectivity to its travel offering, launching eSIM data plans for customers travelling overseas.

The digital bank is offering data bundles ranging from 1GB to 10GB in more than 130 countries through connectivity platform Gigs, allowing customers to buy and activate an eSIM directly from the Starling app before they travel.

The launch sees Starling join Monzo and Revolut in the fast-growing travel eSIM market, as digital banks increasingly bundle connectivity alongside fee-free overseas spending and other travel services.

Customers can purchase an eSIM before departure, with activation taking place automatically on arrival. Data can also be topped up while abroad, while access to the Starling banking app remains available even if the eSIM data allowance has been used.

The new service complements Starling’s existing travel proposition, which includes fee-free card spending overseas, fee-free cash withdrawals of up to £300 per day and a range of in-app travel budgeting tools.

Bernadette Smith, Chief Customer and Banking Officer at Starling (below), said: “Our fee-free travel offering has long set the benchmark. Adding eSIMs makes it even easier for customers to stay connected wherever they are.”

The launch reflects a wider trend of non-telecom brands embedding mobile connectivity into their apps, creating new routes to market for wholesale eSIM platforms.

Alfonso Mata, head of strategy at eSIM travel provider Holafly, (below) said the arrival of another digital bank in the sector demonstrated that connectivity had become an essential part of the travel experience.

He said: “Fintechs have recognised that high roaming costs and confusing daily passes remain a major pain point, which is why they’re integrating connectivity directly into their apps.

“However, banking apps are typically providing straightforward data bundles rather than owning the underlying telecoms infrastructure. Specialist eSIM providers remain focused on delivering broader coverage, unlimited data options, advanced features and dedicated customer support for travellers who need reliable connectivity throughout their trip.”