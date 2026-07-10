England fixtures send Vodafone Three data usage through the roof

England’s tournament run has triggered massive increases in mobile and broadband usage across Vodafone Three says Chief Network Office Andrea Dona.

Each match has produced distinct peaks as supporters streamed games and shared reactions.

Broadband usage tripled between 3am and 4am during the early morning fixture against Mexico on 6 July, Mobile data usage doubled compared with a typical Monday morning as supporters posted celebrations online in the hour following the final whistle,

The match against DR Congo on 1 July delivered the highest mobile data peak ever recorded on the network. Usage reached 4.6Tbps, This was a third more than average Wednesday evening commute in June. Broadband traffic also climbed to 8.7Tbps, up nine per cent, as customers watched from home, workplaces and pubs.

Broadband traffic peaked on 27 June at 9.30pm for England’s game against Panama. Mobile usage reached 3.8Tbps at 10.30pm. verall traffic was up 19 per cent by 11pm compared with a normal Saturday night.

The Ghana fixture saw mobile usage peak at 4.3Tbps at 9.30pm, with increases of up to 34 per cent later evening. Broadband traffic peaked earlier at 8.30pm, and by 10pm was 20 per cent higher than a typical Tuesday.

Mobile usage reached 4.1Tbps at 9.30pm during the Croatia match on 17 June, Traffic exceeded usual levels by more than 31 per cent at 11pm. Broadband peaked just before kick off at 8.30pm, with usage rising 11 per cent during the match.

Dona (below)said the network had been engineered to handle surges at any hour.

“Our network has been providing fast, strong and reliable coverage whatever time of the day the game is shown here in the UK. .”