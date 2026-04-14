VodafoneThree to invest “tens of millions” in retail transformation

VodafoneThree is to spend “tens of millions” transforming its retail estate, aiming to create the largest retail footprint of any UK mobile network operator.

Stores will begin offering products and support for both Vodafone and Three customers in every town where the company currently has a presence.

VodafoneThree also plans to evolve its stores from traditional retail spaces into hubs for support and advice. As part of this, it will introduce repair services such as ‘Fix & Go’ by Vodafone.

The first stores to be remodelled are expected to be in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The commitment to the high street follows modelling from the Centre for Retail Research, which found that consumers still want to visit physical stores to browse, purchase and access support for products and services.

The research shows that 28.9 per cent of people polled said Vodafone and Three stores are their main source of information on new phone models. This places them ahead of social media (20.4 per cent) and online articles and websites (14.8 per cent).

The Centre for Retail Research estimates that retail spending linked to visits to these stores, as well as surrounding retailers, generates £168.5 million annually for the UK economy. Customers also continue to value the ability to see, touch and try devices in person before making a purchase.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director at VodafoneThree, said: “These stores will help bring our brands to more people, offering greater choice and value as we build the UK’s best network.”

Professor Joshua Bamfield, of the Centre for Retail Research, added: “The UK high street is facing challenges, with 18,937 store closures and vacancy rates of around 13.7 per cent in 2025. While other sectors, such as banking, are withdrawing from the high street, it is encouraging to see operators like VodafoneThree recognise the importance of retail presence .”