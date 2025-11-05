VodafoneThree inks exclusive three-year consumer partnership with Fonehouse

VodafoneThree has signed a new three-year agreement with Fonehouse that will see the newly-merged operator become the exclusive consumer network partner across Fonehouse’s retail and online channels, offering both Vodafone and Three-branded mobile services and mobile broadband.

The deal gives VodafoneThree an expanded presence on the high street at a time when operator-run retail footprints continue to contract, while providing Fonehouse customers with access to tariffs and connectivity services from the UK’s newly-combined network group.

The agreement is expected to support joint marketing initiatives, broaden device availability, and strengthen retail distribution ahead of the planned integration of the two networks’ consumer offerings over the coming years.

Founded in 1994, Fonehouse operates a nationwide franchise-based retail model alongside a growing e-commerce presence, specialising in consumer mobile contracts, SIM-only deals and hardware. The retailer has built a reputation for value-led propositions and has maintained strong ties with UK networks and distributors throughout the transition away from traditional high-street mobile retailing.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director at VodafoneThree, said:

“Our new partnership with Fonehouse is an important step in expanding VodafoneThree’s reach through trusted retail partners.”

Ben Branson, CEO of Fonehouse, added: “This long-term agreement reinforces our shared commitment to delivering quality and value to customers.”