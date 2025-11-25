Vodafone to deploy 5G SA mobile private network at Ospreys rugby stadium

Vodafone is to install a 5G Standalone private network at St Helen’s Sports Ground in Swansea, the home of professional rugby union team The Ospreys.

The upgraded connectivity is part of the venue’s redevelopment, which includes transforming St Helen’s into an 8,000-capacity stadium and position the ground as among the most technologically advanced rugby venues in the UK.

Vodafone expects the new network to be fully operational by July. The intention is also to use St Helen as a research and development case where companies can trial devices, equipment, and digital technologies under real-world, high-performance conditions.

Vodafonehas already rolled out a 5G SA at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road Stadium and completedr 4G and 5G upgrades at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wimbledon.

The private network will allow a range of advanced use cases across the venue such as immersive AR and VR fan features offering behind-the-scenes access and interactive player data, IoT-enabled ticketing, digital payments and smart wayfinding to reduce queues and enhance crowd flow and safety.