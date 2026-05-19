eSIM Go secures TNS backing to scale MVNO push and global growth

eSIM Go has secured backing from Dubai-based telecoms and digital infrastructure company TNS Global to accelerate expansion and MVNO push.

The funding will be used to accelerate growth in its travel eSIM platform and develop its MVNO enablement offer

TNS Global provides high-capacity connectivity services across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It operates an international network supporting data, voice and messaging services for operators, carriers and enterprises, and works with partners across the telecoms and technology sectors to expand connectivity and growth opportunities.

eSIM Go has secured backing from TNS Global to support its next phase of growth, with a focus on geographic expansion, platform development and scaling its UK MVNO proposition.

TNS Global will provide capital and support to expand eSIM Go’s footprint across Europe, Asia and other international markets, while also investing in technology and connectivity capabilities.

Founded in 2020, eSIM Go has built a position in the B2B travel eSIM segment, which is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37 per cent over the next five years, according to Juniper Research.

Obaid Rahman, Group CEO at TNS Global, said the investment fits its strategy of backing “scalable, profitable and high-growth digital connectivity segments” that complement its existing infrastructure business.

Zacc Couldrick, co-founder and CEO of eSIM Go, said the business is focused on “profitable and cash-generative growth”, with the investment enabling it to scale its early MVNO success while consolidating its position in the eSIM enablement market.

The existing management team will remain in place, with TNS Global bringing additional operational, regional and commercial expertise, particularly in wholesale and MVNO markets.

eSIM Go is expanding its B2B travel eSIM proposition across more than 1,200 networks in over 190 countries. The company is targeting further growth through partnerships with travel and fintech brands, as well as expansion into developing markets across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The deal reflects continued investor interest in digital connectivity platforms, particularly those enabling low-barrier market entry and new service models in both the travel and mobile sectors.