JT Group completes Manx Telecom acquisition, uniting Channel Islands operators

JT Group has acquired Manx Telecom after clearing regulatory approvals in a move that brings together two of the region’s most established operators under the backing of infrastructure investor CVC DIF.

Formerly knopwn as Jersey Telecom, JT Group is a government-owned teleco headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands delivering a full ramge of mobile services, broadband, and enterprise solutions across the Crown Dependencies and internationally.

The combined entity is being positioned as a platform capable of expanding IoT, cloud and managed services into the UK, Europe, the US and Asia.

JT CEO Daragh McDermott said the economics of telecoms have shifted to a point where smaller operators struggle to keep pace with rising infrastructure costs, continuous network upgrades and the demands of enterprise-grade service delivery.

“This partnership is about building long‐term resilience and ensuring that the Crown Dependencies continue to have access to world‐class digital infrastructure. By bringing our organisations together we are creating a stronger platform for innovation, growth and service excellence`”.

The merger creates the largest full-service provider across Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, reflecting a broader survival strategy. Island operators face the same capital intensity as national carriers, but without the population base to absorb it, making consolidation increasingly inevitable.

JT is promising accelerated investment in fibre, 5G and IoT platforms, this time supported by external capital that could materially change the pace of deployment. JT chair Andy Green has framed the move as a long-term commitment to building “world-class digital infrastructure”, rather than a short-term financial play.

Tom Goossens, of the DIF Infrastructure fund strategy at CVC DIF, said: “Both organisations play vital roles in their local markets and bringing them together creates a strong foundation for future investment in digital infrastructure. Our focus now is on supporting the group as it accelerates the rollout of next‐generation networks across the Crown Dependencies and expands its enterprise, IoT and managed services capabilities internationally”

CVC DIF manages around €23 billion in assets and has been steadily expanding its digital infrastructure portfolio. The firm is expected to push the combined group beyond its traditional geography.

Manx Telecom brings a strong customer base, enterprise capabilities, data-centre assets and its international IoT arm, OV. Together, these give the enlarged group a more scalable services profile and a route into higher-value markets.

The deal signals a shift away from serving small island markets in isolation and towards building a provider with the scale and capability to compete beyond them.