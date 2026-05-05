Vodafone moves to full ownership of VodafoneThree for £4.3 billion

Vodafone is set to take full ownership of VodafoneThree, in a £4.2 billion buyout it says will strengthen its position in the UK market.

The operator said the transaction will enable it to deliver an improved customer experience while driving long-term shareholder value, as it consolidates control of the business.

Max Taylor will remain as Chief Executive Officer of VodafoneThree, c Vodafone confirmed there will be no changes to the company’s multi-brand strategy, maintaining continuity for customers across its portfolio of brands.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance under the UK’s National Security and Investment Act, reflecting the shift to 100% ownership by Vodafone. Completion is المتوقع in the second half of 2026.

Vodafone said full ownership will provide greater strategic flexibility as it looks to invest further in network infrastructure and compete more aggressively in the UK’s increasingly competitive mobile market.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com , comments on the announcement that Vodafone is to take full control of VodafoneThree:

“While a single owner could speed up the £11billion pound investment into a better 5G network, it also likely means the end of the road for Three as the independent ‘challenger’ that has traditionally pushed for lower prices and faster connectivity.

“Vodafone must continue to prove that having one less competitor won’t simply lead to higher bills for consumers, or a market where there is less pressure to compete or innovate.

“Vodafone has indicated that the Three and Vodafone brands will stay separate for now, but customers should keep a close eye on the future of low-cost alternatives like SMARTY and VOXI, which are vital for budget-conscious consumers.