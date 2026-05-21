Vodafone Business appoints former Joint Operations chief as adviser

A former military operations chief will help Vodafone Business in its battle for defence and other critical communications infrastructure contracts.

Sir David Capewell KCB OBE FRSA is a former Chief of Joint Operations who served more than 37 years in the military. He will provide strategic advice on areas including operational preparedness, critical national infrastructure and the communications needs of organisations operating in high-pressure environments.

He has commanded at all levels including a NATO Rapid Reaction Corps, 3 Commando Brigade RM and 40 Commando RM. He was involved in the preparation for the UK Olympics and the UK response to the Ebola pandemic in West Africa.

Vodafone said the role is advisory and will focus on long-term strategic guidance, as well as strengthening engagement with organisations including the Ministry of Defence, NATO and other critical national infrastructure bodies.

Vodafone Business already works with public and private sector organisations, including those operating essential services.

Nick Gliddon, Business Director at VodafoneThree, said Sir David’s experience would help the company “better support defence organisations as they modernise and operate in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

The appointment is not tied to any specific Ministry of Defence programme or military communications initiative, and Sir David will not be directly involved in contract negotiations or procurement processes.

The hiring of senior former military figures into advisory roles is well established across the telecoms and technology sectors, reflecting the growing overlap between public sector expertise and private sector capability in areas such as cybersecurity, resilience and strategic communications.

Sir David said secure and resilient communications are “fundamental to modern defence operations” and highlighted Vodafone’s “global scale, technological capability and deep security expertise” as key strengths.