Virgin Media O2 opens experiential retail store at Westfield White City

Virgin Media O2 has opened a new flagship retail store at Westfield White City in West London.

Westfield London is one of Europe’s busiest shopping destinations, with more than 300 stores across 2.3 million sq ft of retail space and almost 28 million visitors annually.

The 3,860 sq ft store, located on the first floor of the shopping centre, brings together Virgin Media O2’s mobile, broadband and connected technology offer in a single location.

The space is designed around interactive “discovery zones”, allowing customers to test products and services across gaming, broadband, TV and emerging technologies. In-store advisors are available to support customers with queries ranging from billing to more complex cases.

A gaming zone features the latest consoles, while dedicated broadband and TV areas demonstrate gigabit connectivity. A Meta-focused zone showcases virtual reality, and O2’s Priority rewards programme is also promoted in-store.

The site will also operate as a National Databank hub, offering eligible users free O2 SIM cards with 25GB of monthly data, plus calls and texts, for up to 12 months.

Customers can also recycle old devices, including phones, cables and wearables, at the store.

The opening adds to Virgin Media O2’s UK retail footprint, with the operator continuing to position physical stores as a key channel for both sales and customer service