Vodafone Business joins Wales Tech Week 2025 as networking partner

Wales Tech Week 2025 will return to the ICC Wales in Newport from 24 to 26 November, with Vodafone Business as the event’s Networking Partner.

Organised by Technology Connected, the independent network representing Wales’s technology industry, the conference brings together technology companies, startups, investors and policymakers to explore how technology can drive economic growth across Wales.

Technology Connected has been promoting the Welsh tech sector for more than two decades. The organisation promotes collaboration, skills development and investment, and works with government and industry to highlight the role of technology in the economy.

Nick Gliddon, Director, Business at VodafoneThree, said: “Wales is at a pivotal moment for technology, and connectivity is the foundation for its future success. Our partnership with Wales Tech Week highlights how a network can support SMEs, public services and green innovation.”

Wales Tech Week 2025 will focus on three themes. They are Tech for People, Tech for the Planet and Tech for Performance. It is expected to attract a global audience of business leaders and innovative information.