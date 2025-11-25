VMO2 announces massive Scotland investment programme

Virgin Media O2 will embark on a big programme of investment to enhance mobile and fixed connectivity across Scotland.

The upgrades form part of the company’s wider £700m UK Mobile Transformation Plan. The announcement coincides with the operator opening of its new Maxim Park office in Lanarkshire.

Virgin Media O2 now delivers 5G coverage to more than half of Scotland’s population. Its 5G SA network is live in 54 towns and cities. ore than 28,000 sites have been upgraded to improve reliability and capacity.

At least £330m is being invested to to expand the ultrafast broadband network that currently serves1.5 million homes and businesses.

First Minister John Swinney (main pic) said: ““Delivering better connectivity across the country requires collaboration, and Virgin Media O2 is a valued partner in that work: from investment in fibre and creating new mobile infrastructure, to supporting digital inclusion and our Connecting Scotland programme. I very much welcome the company’s ongoing commitment to Scotland and the invitation to visit its new Scottish headquarters at Maxim Park.”

VMO2 also has a new partnership with the Scottish Government and Citizens Advice to provide 1,200 refurbished smartphones to people who cannot afford devices or data. This is part of Virgin Media O2’s commitment to donate 12,000 devices this year, through its Community Calling scheme with environmental charity Hubbub. Its National Databank, run with the Good Things Foundation, has already supplied free mobile data to 10,000 people across Scotland.

A pilot scheme with the Scottish Library and Information Council and Jangala charity will equip rural mobile library vehicles with free Wi-Fi, powered by O2 mobile data and Jangala’s “Big Box” technology.

Thirty seven mobile libraries currently operate in 19 local authorities, serving nearly 30,000 users. Only a small number of Scotland’s mobile library vehicles currently have Wi-Fi or any ICT facilities on board, limiting the services staff can offer and the digital access available to the communit