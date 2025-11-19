UK mobile data use exceeds 1.2 billion gigabytes a month says Ofcom

Monthly UK mobile data consumption has risen to more than 1.2 billion gigabytes, according to Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report.

The regulator says mobile data usage jumped 18 per cent year-on-year in 2025, driven by rising demand for video streaming, social media and other bandwidth-intensive apps.

While 4G still carries most mobile traffic, 5G usage increased by 53 per cent over the past 12 months, supported by accelerating deployment of 5G standalone, which delivers greater capacity by removing reliance on legacy 4G infrastructure.

Ofcom reports that 83 per cent of the UK is now covered by full 5G from at least one operator. Outdoor 5G coverage from any operator has also increased to 97 per cent, although this varies significantly between networks, ranging from 64 per cent to 89 per cent.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director for Infrastructure and Connectivity (below), said:

“Operators have been delivering 5G services while using old 4G networks to do most of the legwork. But now, the race to deliver the UK’s full 5G future is on.”

Landline Decline

Home phone usage continues to fall, with more than a million households ditching their landlines in the past year. Around 17 million landlines remain in service, but many people now rely on mobile voice services and internet-based calling apps.

More than 100k Starlink subs

Satellite broadband adoption is rising sharply, particularly in rural areas. Starlink’s UK subscriber base has grown by more than a quarter, increasing from around 87,000 to over 110,000.

More than 12,000 of these customers are in areas unable to access a “decent” fixed or wireless broadband service.