Onecom and All Points Fibre Networks agree to share APFN wholesale platform

Onecom Group has signed an agreement with AllPoints Fibre Networks aimed at expanding the range of high-speed connectivity services available to UK businesses and channel partners.

Under the deal, Onecom Partners becomes the primary gateway to the Aquila Wholesale platform for channel resellers that do not meet APFN’s direct minimum volume requirements.

This means resellers can manage broadband assets from multiple carriers through a single interface, rather than maintaining separate supplier relationships and systems.

The companies said this will make it easier to compare services, source the most appropriate connectivity solutions and offer more competitive commercial packages to end customers.

Onecom gains access to APFN’s wholesale product suite, including services delivered over networks such as Openreach, CityFibre, BT Wholesale and Sky Business Wholesale.

The agreement also extends to Onecom Partners, the group’s channel-focused aggregation business, which supports a reseller base of more than 1,000 partners. Integration between OneHub and APFN’s aquila platform means partners can access and manage a broader range of broadband services through a single portal.

The move is designed to simplify connectivity procurement for resellers while giving them access to more competitive pricing and wider network coverage.

Oncecom CEO Aaron Brown said:

“The partnership reflects a shared focus on growth, simplicity and meeting customer needs, giving UK businesses enhanced choice while helping resellers to grow their own customer bases simply and efficiently.”

Onecom Partners resellers also get access to combined buying power across the enlarged wholesale base, alongside early access to APFN products, market intelligence, sales support and partner events.

APFN Chief Commercial Officer Nisreen El-Kaloush said the agreement would help expand APFN’s reach into the UK channel.

“Our UK full fibre reach has grown by 20 per cent to more than 23.6 million premises since we launched a year ago. Working with Onecom Partners will help more businesses and resellers benefit from our products and capabilities.”

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Aggregators and wholesale platforms are increasingly positioning themselves as a simplified route to multi-network connectivity amid growing fibre competition and product complexity.

While neither company disclosed revenue expectations, executives said they anticipate “significant growth” in reseller numbers and broadband assets managed through the aquila platform over the next two years.

Partners should also expect additional services and expanded capabilities in future as the companies deepen the relationship.