Trump praises Tim Cook: “An incredible guy!”

POTUS Donald Trump took time out from the Iran War to deliver a glowing tribute endorsement of outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook, hailing him as “an incredible guy” and one of the best leaders in business.

In a punchy statement on Truth Social packed with trademark bravado, Trump revealed he has been a long-time admirer of both Cook and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs but insisted the company has reached even greater heights under Cook’s watch.

Trum said the relationship kicked off with a direct call from Cook during his first term in the White House, over what he described as a “big problem” only the President could fix. “I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple calling,” Trump quipped, reviving his infamous nickname for the CEO, before adding he was “very impressed” to be contacted directly.

“I’ve always been a fan”

Trump claimed Cook bypassed the usual army of consultants and went straight to the top which was a move he respected. “Most people would have paid millions to consultants but the job wouldn’t have gotten done,” he said. “Tim just called me, I helped him out, and he got it done quickly.”

The President said the pair went on to build a “very nice relationship”, with Cook making occasional calls for help though not always getting a ‘yes’. “Sometimes he’d be too aggressive in his ask,” Trump admitted.

“f Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim”.

Despite that, Trump said he regularly told people around him that Cook was “an amazing manager and leader,” crediting him with steering Apple Inc. to new levels of succes

He said Steve Jobs would still have delivered a strong Apple, but the company might not have scaled to the same heights without Cook at the helm. “Tim Cook had an AMAZING career… almost incomparable.”