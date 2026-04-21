Apple hardware engineering VP John Ternus to take over as CEO

Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO role in September as part of a long-planned leadership transition.

John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO from 1 September 2026. The move was unanimously approved by Apple’s board and follows a structured succession process.

The Daly Mail reports that :the real reason for Tim Cook’s departure might be the underwhelming launch of Apple’s AI system, Apple Intelligence”.

Cook will remain in position through the summer, working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth handover. In his new role as executive chairman, he will continue to support the business, including engaging with policymakers globally.

Ternus is a long-standing Apple executive, having joined the company’s product design team in 2001. He became vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 and was promoted to the executive team in 2021. Over more than two decades, he has played a central role in the development of Apple’s hardware portfolio, overseeing engineering across key product lines.

Strategy

Ternus is expected to continue Apple’s product-led strategy, with a strong emphasis on hardware innovation. His recent work includes overseeing the development of new Mac devices, as well as the latest iPhone range, including the iPhone 17 series.

He has also driven advances in AirPods, including improvements in active noise cancellation and the introduction of features aimed at hearing health. In addition, he has led efforts to improve product durability and repairability, as well as the use of recycled materials across Apple’s hardware.

Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems which pioneered head mounted and custom display solutions. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

His contributions span multiple generations of iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch, and he has been instrumental in the launch of new categories including iPad and AirPods. More recently, he has led work. on updated iPhone models, Mac performance improvements and innovations in durability and sustainability.

Tribute

Cook paid tribute to his successor, describing Ternus as “without question the right person to lead Apple into the future”, adding that he has “the mind of an engineer” and “the heart to lead with integrity”.

Reflecting on his tenure, Cook said it had been “the greatest privilege” of his life to lead Apple, praising the company’s workforce and its commitment to innovation and customer experience.

Ternus said he was “profoundly grateful” for the opportunity, noting that he had spent almost his entire career at Apple. He highlighted the influence of both Cook and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on his career, and said he was optimistic about the company’s future.

“I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place,” he said.

As part of the wider board reshuffle, Arthur Levinson, who has served as non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will become lead independent director. Ternus will also join Apple’s board from September.

Levinson praised Cook’s leadership, stating that he had transformed Apple into “the world’s best company” and commending his role in delivering “groundbreaking products and services time and again”. He added that Ternus’s technical expertise and leadership made him the ideal successor.

Cook also thanked Levinson for his long-standing contribution, saying his guidance had been “invaluable” and welcoming his continued involvement as lead independent director.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, succeeding Jobs. During his tenure, the company has undergone significant growth, both financially and operationally. Apple’s market capitalisation has risen from around $350bn to approximately $4tn, while annual revenue has increased from $108bn in 2011 to more than $416bn in fiscal 2025.

IDC Anayst Francisco Jeronomo says Ternus has the technical credibility to understand what needs to be built.

“The question is whether he has the appetite for the kind of bold, occasionally uncomfortable decisions that defining a new platform requires. Building great hardware is a well-defined problem. Building an AI platform that developers and enterprises genuinely adopt is a different challenge entirely. John Ternus is the right person to succeed Tim Cook, but the real question is whether that translates into the decisiveness the AI era demands.

“The transition from Cook to Ternus is arguably the most consequential leadership change in consumer technology in years. Cook leaves behind a company in excellent financial health, with a loyal customer base and an engineering culture second to none. What Apple needs from Ternus now is not just technical execution but strategic conviction on AI. The products will be fine. The platform question is the one that will define his legacy”