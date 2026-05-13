RELOVE uses Chelsea Flower Show to highlight e-waste challenge

RELOVE Technology is sponsoring an installation at next week’s Chelsea Flower Show to raise awareness of electronic waste and promote reuse in the UK.

Relove is the headline sponsor of Enmeshed: Positive Pathways, one of three sustainability commissions at this year’s event .

The installation, created by artist Dimitris Koutroumpas and floral designer Gaia Eros, uses recovered electronic materials to illustrate circular economy principles.

Chief executive Paul Crossman said the aim is to bring a largely industry-focused issue to a wider audience.

“Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world, yet it remains largely invisible to most people. Millions of devices sit unused in homes and businesses across the UK, despite still holding value.”

Crossman said trade-in schemes have helped but are not sufficient to address the volume of unused devices, citing consumer uncertainty around data security and limited awareness of reuse options.

“Greater awareness, better education and more accessible reuse pathways are needed if we are serious about building a circular economy,” he added.

Crossman said the Chelsea platform allows the company to reach beyond its usual base of manufacturers, operators and enterprise clients.

“Chelsea gives us an opportunity to engage an entirely different audience, one that may never normally think about electronic waste or digital inequality,” he said.

He added that the company’s focus remains on extending product lifecycles rather than disposal.

“Regeneration means keeping products, materials and technology in use for longer wherever possible,” he said.