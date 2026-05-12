Virgin Media O2 doubles down on circular mobile ambitions with new ESG strategy

Virgin Media O2 has unveiled a new ESG strategy that puts device reuse, refurbishment and recycling at the centre of its plans for the UK mobile market.

The operator’s new “Responsible Business Plan” sets ambitious targets to grow the circular economy around used smartphones and connected devices, including doubling the number of customers buying refurbished devices and doubling the volume of unwanted handsets recycled through its O2 Recycle platform by 2030.

The strategy builds on the company’s previous 2022-2025 “Better Connections Plan”, which Virgin Media O2 says has already driven significant growth in reuse and refurbishment activity across the UK mobile sector.

Central is the operator’s belief that “every device should live twice”, with smartphones, tablets and consoles repaired, refurbished, reused or recycled instead of being discarded.

Virgin Media O2 said it wants to expand its circular economy initiatives beyond traditional trade-in programmes by promoting a wider “device reuse culture” across the UK. The operator plans to work with 30 cities by 2030 to support local device reuse schemes designed to keep technology in circulation for longer and reduce electronic waste.

The company will also continue using customer returns and devices collected through O2 Recycle to support social impact projects, including its Community Calling initiative with Hubbub. The programme redistributes refurbished devices to people in need through charities and community groups.

Virgin Media O2 said its circularity ambitions are also designed to support digital inclusion, with reused and refurbished devices playing an increasingly important role in helping lower-income households stay connected.

As part of the wider ESG strategy, the operator pledged to help 500,000 low-income households access essential connectivity by 2030 through low-cost tariffs, mobile data schemes and refurbished device programmes.

Lutz Schüler (below), CEO of Virgin Media O2, said the new strategy embeds sustainability and reuse into the company’s core operations.

“Our Responsible Business Plan is more than a strategy – it’s how we do business,” he said.

“Whether it’s cutting carbon, helping more low-income households stay connected, or giving technology a second life, Virgin Media O2 is committed to being a force for good in people’s lives.”

The company’s existing circular economy initiatives have already generated significant volumes within the secondary device market.

According to Virgin Media O2, more than 12 million consumers have carried out “circular actions” such as recycling old devices or purchasing refurbished products since 2022.

Its O2 Recycle operation has processed more than four million devices since launching in 2009 and paid out more than £356 million to consumers, with the company stating that no parts are sent to landfill.

Virgin Media O2 also revealed that more than 7.5 million pieces of customer equipment have been repaired, reused or recycled through its operations.

The operator has increasingly positioned refurbished technology as both a sustainability initiative and a commercial growth area, reflecting wider momentum across the UK used mobile phone sector as networks, retailers and distributors seek to extend device lifecycles and reduce pressure on new handset supply chains.

The new ESG plan also includes broader commitments around reducing carbon emissions, improving online safety and expanding digital access, but the company’s renewed focus on refurbishment and reuse signals the growing strategic importance of the circular mobile economy within the telecoms industry.