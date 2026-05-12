Steve Jobs $1 coin goes on sale, but Apple fans seem underwhelmed

A new $1 coin honouring Steve Jobs as part of the American Innovation series has gone on sale through the US Mint.

The coin is available in 100-coin bags minted in Philadelphia and Denver, priced at $154.50, and in 25-coin rolls from both mints priced at $61. Orders are limited to 10 per household for both bags and rolls.”.

Jobs is depicted seated in front of oak-covered hills typical of the northern California landscape. The Mint said the image “captures a reflective moment”, showing how the environment influenced his vision of making technology “intuitive and organic as nature itself”.

The obverse design shows the Statue of Liberty in profile alongside the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1”.

Edge inscriptions include the year, mint mark and “E PLURIBUS UNUM

Some Apple fans were bewildered that Jobs is not shown with a computer or any other Apple device.

Comments on MacRumors included:

“What in the world? One of the greatest businessmen in history, a brilliant mind that transformed the entire world… and they depict him as some frumpy middle school social studies teacher sitting alone in a park? Massively insulting to the man and his memory.”

“Why is he sitting in a field of cotton? Who recognises that today, much less 50 years from now? He should be sitting with a Mac on his lap or holding a MacBook Air with one hand.”

“Never saw him in that pose and ‘transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature’ is also not something that comes to mind first. Feels like they wanted to make some kind of nature coin and just had to make it with Steve.”

Mint director Paul Hollis said the coin recognised Jobs’ impact on global communications and technology.

“Steve Jobs was a remarkable innovator and transformed how the world connects and communicates,” he said. “Through this coin, the Mint honours his incredible work and recognises his importance to both California and the United States.”

Calilfornia Governor Gavin Newsom added: “The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today.”