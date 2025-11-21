Reboxed and Uswitch launch joint-branded online marketplace for used devices

Refurbished tech specialist Reboxed and comparison giant Uswitch have teamed up to power a new refurbished device marketplace and trade-in offering.

The new Reboxed and Uswitch site compares deals on refurbished and used devices. It has integrated Reboxed’s technology to allow users to purchase used devices and trade in old handsets for cashback

Uswitch is using Reboxed’s Circularity-as-a-Service (CAAS) platform. This which provides retailers with a single point for circular tech covering device sourcing, grading, logistics, repair, fulfilment and performance tracking. It has been designed to integrate with existing systems, allowing brands to incorporate circular commerce into their operations. It includes options for direct stock feeds and API integrations, along with inventory management and repair services.

Defining moment

“This is a defining moment for circular tech in the UK. Uswitch is one of the most trusted names in helping people make smart decisions about their devices and monthly costs,”said Reboxed co-founder Phil Kemish. “Circular upgrades aren’t a second option anymore, They’re simply the smart, mainstream choice.”

Kemish said the collaboration reflects Reboxed’s mission to make high-quality devices more accessible while reducing environmental impact.

Uswitch’s decision to enter the refurbished device space aligns with its strategy of offering value-driven decision-making and refurbished tech represents a logical extension of the comparison site’s mobile services.

The Reboxed alignment means Uswitch can offer verified stock, consistent grading standards, bundled warranties and a fully managed trade-in process to help reduce barriers to adoption for risk-averse consumers.

Reboxed co-founder Matt Thorne said the CAAS model allows partners like Uswitch to enter the refurbished market with “zero operational lift”.

“Our platform gives retailers everything they need to offer a truly circular upgrade experience. We provide a fully managed refurbished marketplace, instant trade-in valuations, verified like-new stock, carbon reporting and full customer-journey integration. Retailers plug in once and instantly unlock the full circular upgrade ecosystem.”

Reboxed says strict grading, warranties and quality checks have strengthened consumer confidence in the category. Analysts CCS Insight reckon 25 per cent of all UK smartphones sold in 2024 were second-hand, and over half of consumers are now consider buying refurbished. Aroound 63 per cent of 16–24-year-olds say they would choose a refurbished device for their next upgrade.