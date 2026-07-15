Ofcom orders tougher anti-scam measures for UK mobile operators

Operators must now do to do more to block scam text messages and crack down on international fraudsters spoofing UK mobile numbers.

Ofcom’s tougher anti-scam measures are designed to disrupt criminal gangs that exploit mobile messaging services to steal money and personal information.

Operators must now collect intelligence on scam messages from customers and anti-fraud organisations, block known scam phone numbers and malicious links, and stop fraudulent messages before they reach users. Networks have to impose volume limits on pay-as-you-go SIM cards to make it harder for criminals to send mass text campaigns.

Stronger Know Your Customer and Know Your Traffic checks are requried from business messaging, operators and messaging aggregators who must verify sender identities, monitor suspicious activity and block fraudulent messages.

Operators already block more than 600 million scam messages each year, but Ofcom wants consistent protections as fraud techniques become increasingly sophisticated.

The regulator has also strengthened guidance on international scam calls that spoof UK mobile numbers. Telecoms providers are now expected to withhold caller ID on calls claiming to originate from UK mobiles roaming overseas unless the number can be verified as genuine.

Ofcom says fraud accounted for around 45 per cent of all reported crime in England and Wales last year, with criminals stealing an estimated £1.28 billion. Around 40 per cent of UK mobile users received at least one suspicious text message in the previous three months.

Amy Jordan, Ofcom’s Strategy Delivery Director, said: “Our new protections will help ensure we remain one step ahead by disrupting and blocking this criminal activity at source.

Consumers are encouraged to report suspicious calls and messages by forwarding them to 7726, sothat operators can identify emerging scams and strengthen network defences.