Thomas Cook adds free eSIM data perk through Kolet partnership

Thomas Cook is giving away mobile data via eSIM through a partnership with French eSIM provider Kolet.

Kolet provides an eSIM that operates across more than 190 countries, The company says it has more than 750,000 users worldwide and already partners with travel brands including Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM and Transavia.

The travel agency will give every package holiday customer a free 1GB Kolet eSIM, valid for 48 hours, enabling travellers to get online immediately after landing without hunting for airport Wi-Fi or buying a local SIM card.

Customers get a redemption link 72 hours before departure to install the eSIM before travelling so it activates automatically on arrival.

Airlines, travel operators and insurers are increasingly bundling mobile data into their customer offers as eSIM adoption accelerates.

While 1GB is unlikely to replace a traveller’s primary roaming package, it is enough forl arrival tasks such as booking transport, checking directions, contacting accommodation or messaging friends and family.

Ryan Cotton, Chief Marketing Officer at Thomas Cook, said: “Having mobile data when we travel has become part of the holiday experience. We’re delighted to add even more value to our offering with a simple extra that makes a real difference once our customers arrive in destination.

Mobile News analysis

The announcement shows how quickly eSIMs are moving into the mainstream. Travel companies increasingly see embedded connectivity as part of the customer journey, while specialist eSIM providers are positioning themselves alongside airlines, insurers and holiday operators rather than competing directly with mobile network operators.

For UK operators, the trend presents a challenge as bundled travel eSIMs make it easier for consumers to bypass operator roaming packages. As eSIMvbecome the norm, partnerships such as this are likely to become a common feature of travel bookings.