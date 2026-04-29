O2 Daisy rebrands to ‘O2 Business’ with mission to simplify tech complexity

O2 Daisy has rebranded as O2 Business, marking its first strategic move since Virgin Media O2’s Business division merged with Daisy Group last year.

The new brand launches as O2 Business says research shows UK organisations are being dragged into a growing “complexity trap”, with technology and operational demands increasingly undermining confidence and slowing growth.

The company says it will bring connectivity, communications and IT into a “more integrated, easier to manage environment”. The rollout will be phased across customer channels and supported by live events and a national roadshow.

Jo Bertram, CEO of O2 Business, said: “Too many systems, too many suppliers and too much time spent making everything work together. We’re breathing simplicity into the way business works by bringing connectivity and communications into one joined up experience. When technology is easier to deal with, organisations get back time, focus and confidence and that’s when real growth happens.”

O2 Business clients include Sainsbury’s, British Sugar, the RFU and Southampton FC, as well as a public sector accounts in law enforcement, education and the NHS.

Matthew Riley, Chairman of O2 Business, added: “Too many UK businesses are being slowed down by complexity they never asked for. Simplifying that landscape isn’t just a technical challenge, it’s a commercial opportunity.

The company says it will simplify product choices, streamline onboarding and improve service consistency, while still supporting organisations with complex or multi service needs. The combined portfolio includes cloud based services, Teams Phone Mobile and a range of digital first solutions, with further launches planned. Research has shown Technology decision-making is becoming more complex leading to directly increasing costs, with knock-on impacts on productivity and growth