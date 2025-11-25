Middle East and North Africa leading global telecoms says GSMA

The Middle East and North Africa is now one of the fastest-advancing regions in global telecoms.

New research from the GSMA highlights the rapid growth in 5G, AI adoption and enterprise digital transformation. The findings signal increasing commercial opportunities across a region investing heavily in next-generation networks and intelligent infrastructure

Rise in 5G

Two new GSMA studies ‘The Mobile Economy MENA 2025′ and ‘Accelerating Digital Industries in the GCC and Wider MENA Region say:

The mobile sector is forecast to contribute $470bn to MENA’s economy by 2030, up from $350bn in 2024.

5G adoption will surge from seven per cent of connections in 2024 to 48 per cent by 2030, driven primarily by the Gulf.

Mobile internet users will increase from 308m in 2024 to 378m by 2030, though usage varies widely across markets.

AI, mobile connectivity and devices will account for almost half of all digital transformation spendingacross the region by 2030.

Qatar ranks first worldwide for enterprise uptake of AI, big data and private 5G.

Advanced connectivity

According to the GSMA, governments and enterprises across the Gulf are accelerating deployments of 5G, private networks, AI-driven services, cloud platforms and satellite connectivity. Investment levels are now described as “world-class”, positioning MENA as a global reference point for high-performance networks and advanced digital services.

However, significant parts of the wider region remain offline, despite extensive mobile broadband coverage. The GSMA says this represents a substantial addressable market for device manufacturers, network vendors and digital service providers.The digital inclusion challenge

However, more than 340 million people across the region remain offline. Closing this usage gap, the GSMA argues, will require coordinated action on:

affordable devices

digital skills

locally relevant content

inclusive services

Tthe GSMA is urging industry partners to support scalable solutions that ensure the benefits of connectivity reach every community.