Merged VodafoneThree revenue up 27.9 per cent for first half year.

Revenue for the UK operation was up 27.9 per cent to £3.8bn, boosted by the completion of the merger in May. Service revenue increased 26.7 per cent, with organic) growth of 1.1 per cent, driven by broadband and wholesale, offset slightly by softer business demand.

VodafoneThree says it is now has 28.8 million customers across its Vodafone, Three, VOXI, SMARTY and Talkmobile brands. Around 5,000 mobile sites have been upgraded and 4G speeds are up by 40 per cent for Three and SMARTY users.

Customers of both networks can now switch seamlessly between them at no extra cost.

Broadband and Retail

VodafoneThree added 94,000 broadband customers in the first half,and Vodafone says this makes it the UK’s fastest-growing broadband provider. Its fibre footprint now covers 21.8 million homes and businesses, boosted by a new partnership with Community Fibre in London.

On the retail front, exclusive partnerships with Currys and Fonehouse have been signed, with joint offers and shared brand promotions expected to reach more consumers in-store and online.

Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree commented: “We made a fast start to our integration while staying focused on customers. Building the UK’s best network has begun delivering benefits including the removal of 16,500 square km of not-spots and access to roam across both networks, at no extra cost”

” Ofcom complaints and customer churn are also down year-on-year for both brands. We grew our base across mobile and fixed and are the UK’s largest full fibre provider bringing gigabit speeds to 21.8 million homes and businesses”.