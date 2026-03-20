Likewize, TMT First and Vodafone Business shine at Mobile News Awards 2026

Likewize stole the show at the Mobile News Awards 2026 hosted by raconteur Martin Bayfield at the London Hilton on Park Lane with a standout hat-trick of wins.

TMT First and Vodafone Business each secured double victories at last night’s ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Likewize claimed top honours in Gadget & Phone Insurance Provider, Lifecycle Initiative, and Service & Repair Provider, underlining its strength across the full device journey. Judges praised its “repair-first, reuse-first” approach and national-scale circular economy impact .

TMT First also impressed with wins in Refurbishment Programme and Secondary Market Provider, reflecting its operational quality and strong industry partnerships.

Vodafone Business secured two major accolades in AI Enabled Network Platform (TOBi) and Network (usiness, highlighting its continued investment in enterprise services and AI-led customer experience.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts drawn from across the mobile ecosystem, including senior figures from retail, distribution, consultancy and refurbishment.

The judging process was designed to be robust and impartial, with each entry scored individually through a secure platform against clearly defined criteria. No single judge could determine the outcome, and additional reviews were used to resolve tied scores, ensuring results were fair and objective .

Across the rest of the categories, the awards showcased the breadth of innovation across the mobile channel. Anker won Accessories Manufacturer, while Global Telecom Networks took B2B Dealer. Active Digital was named Customer Service (Business) winner, with The Big Phone Store winning the Consumer equivalent.

EGE picked up Device Distributor, and SureSIM was recognised for eSIM Innovation & Deployment. Apkudo won Innovative Product, with Trustonic securing Innovative Service.

In retail and connectivity, Fonehouse won Mobile Retailer, Lebara was named MVNO, and EE took Network – Consumer. musicMagpie claimed Online Retailer, reinforcing its position in the circular economy.

Back Market won Secondary Market Facilitator, while Mazuma Mobile secured Trade-In & Resale Programme.

The awards, which attracted more than 100 entries and brought together hundreds of industry leaders, celebrate excellence across the mobile communications channel, from networks and retailers to refurbishers and service providers .

With competition described as “particularly strong” by organisers, this year’s winners reflect a market increasingly driven by sustainability, innovation and customer experience.

See Winners Book here for the full list of Finalists and Winners and Judges Comments