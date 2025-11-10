IDC executive joins FDM and CCS Insight as chief revenue officer following merger

Technology data and research firms FDM and CCS Insight have appointed former IDC executive Dan Timberlake as Chief Revenue Officer to head the merged group’s commercial operations.

Timberlake (above) joins from IDC, where he was Group Vice President and Head of Sales for Europe. He spent nearly 20 years with the company, overseeing significant growth in revenue and profitability across its market intelligence business.

His appointment comes three months after FDM’s acquisition of CCS Insight, announced in August 2025. The firms are currently implementing a phased integration plan intended to maintain continuity for existing clients.

FDM founder and Group CEO Shaun Collins (below)said Timberlake’s experience in scaling research businesses would support the next stage of the company’s development. “He brings a wealth of experience to our business as we embark on the next phase of growth”.

Timberlake said he was “excited by the enormous potential of the business” and looked forward to expanding its reach in multiple markets.

FDM, which recently marked its 10th anniversary, provides telecom market share and pricing data via more than 50 data exchanges worldwide. CCS Insight, established nearly 30 years ago, specialises in research and advisory services covering connected technology, devices and consumer trends.