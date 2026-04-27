Former Daisy Distribution MD Dave McGinn joins Redsquid as chairman

Redsquid has announced Ex-Daisy Distribution managing director Dave McGinn has joined the company as board chairman.

McGinn relinquished his Daisy role after it morphed into Giacom in 2023. He played a key role in growing Daisy to over £1bn in revenue.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO and Co-founder, Sohin Raithatha said:

“We have a clear ambition to build a £250m+ group and become a category leader in the UK. Dave’s experience in scaling businesses at pace, combined with his ability to challenge and support leadership teams, makes him a great fit for this next phase of our journey.”

McGinn added: “Redsquid has built strong momentum and a clear vision for the future. I’m looking forward to working with Sohin, (MD) Camilla (Karm) and the wider leadership team to support the next stage of growth and help realise that ambition.”