EE extends 5G+ coverage to 1.6 million more customers

EE has switched on its 5G standalonem branded as 5G+, connectivity for more than 500,000 existing customers and expanded coverage to a further 1.6 million people it accelerates its next-generation network rollout.

More than 15 per cent of EE’s pay-monthly customers now use 5G+ which is is claimed to offer more reliable performance in busy areas, faster download and upload speeds, and improved capacity video calling, livestreaming and social media. EE aims to reach 99 per cent population coverage by spring 2030.

Customers on eligible pay-monthly handset and SIM-only plans with compatible devices have now been given access to 5G+.

EE has also activated 5G+ in 20 new towns and cities, taking total population coverage to more than 44 million people. This is around 66 per cent of the UK.

The network says ths is five months ahead of its target. The tech now live in major urban centres including Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and London, as well as at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, which attracts around three million visitors each year.

Newly activated locations include Ballymena, Chelmsford, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Hereford, Oldham, Rochdale, Solihull, Stafford, Stevenage, Tamworth and Warwick.

EE is testingnetwork slicing capabilities on its 5G+ infrastructure, with recent trials at events including the Belfast Christmas Market, SailGP in Portsmouth and major football matches at Wembley Stadium.