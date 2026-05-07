BT lands UEFA telecoms deal and launches biggest brand campaign

BT Group will be the official comms partner for UEFA EURO 2028 as the operator launches a new national advertising campaign and updates to its consumer and business product portfolio.

BT will provide connectivity infrastructure for the tournament in the UK and Ireland in summer 2028. The network will support operations at nine stadiums and 24 team base camps, alongside broadcast connectivity for global audiences.

BT will introduce enhanced network capacity in host cities during the tournament, alongside fan-focused services including eSIM offerings and public screening support.

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, (below) said the agreement highlighted the role the operator’s networks play in supporting major national events and digital infrastructure.

The announcement coincides with the launch of BT’s new “Behind Brilliant Things” campaign, which the company describes as its largest brand campaign in a decade. The campaign begins tomorrow across television, outdoor, press and digital advertising.

The campaign focuses on the operational side of its business, including its role in running the UK’s emergency services network, supporting 999 services and cyber security operations. The ads feature BT employees and use the BT Speaking Clock audio branding.

Telecoms analyst Paolo Pescatore commented:

The UEFA Euro 2028 deal is a major proof point — a platform to show scale, relevance and delivery.”

“Sport is one of the few things that can still unite a nation. It cuts through, creates shared moments and builds the kind of emotional attachment that few other platforms can match.“Managing a multi-brand strategy is costly and can be confusing. Mobile is increasingly a price-led market, with a focus on managing the base and attracting switchers with affordable bundles. The wider opportunity is about convergence, which remains the holy grail.”

USwitch telcoms specialist Ernest Doku added: “BT’s return to the forefront as a consumer brand is more than a rebadging exercise – it signals a genuine shift in how one of the UK’s biggest telecoms players intends to compete, with a laser focus on the millions of customers still unswayed by EE.

“Bundling mobile with broadband, rolling out cyber protection as standard, and upgrading home Wi-Fi hardware all point to the brand being serious about becoming a one-stop shop for connected homes.