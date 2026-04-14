Amazon to acquire Globalstar satellite network for $11.57bn

Amazon is to acquire Globalstar for $11.57 billiom for its Amazon Leo system in a move that will strengthen its ambitions in direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity and extend coverage beyond traditional terrestrial mobile networks.

The deal will see Amazon integrate Globalstar’s satellite fleet, radio frequency spectrum and operational expertise into its Leo low Earth orbit (LEO) network, enabling future generations of the platform to support direct connectivity to smartphones and other consumer devices.

Alongside the acquisition, Amazon has confirmed an agreement with Apple to power satellite services on supported iPhone and Apple Watch models. These services include Emergency SOS via satellite, as well as messaging, location sharing and roadside assistance for users outside the reach of cellular networks.

The developments form part of Amazon’s long-term strategy to deliver ubiquitous, space-based connectivity, with the company aiming to work closely with mobile network operators to extend voice, text and data services anywhere in the world.

“Billions of customers are beyond the reach of existing networks, and we started Amazon Leo to help bridge that divide,” said Panos Panay, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon. “By combining Globalstar’s proven expertise with Amazon’s innovation, customers can expect faster, more reliable service in more places.”

Globalstar is widely regarded as a pioneer in non-geostationary orbit satellites and D2D technology, providing critical communications services worldwide. Under the agreement, Amazon will take ownership of its satellite operations, infrastructure and globally authorised spectrum licences—assets that are expected to play a central role in scaling D2D services.

Globalstar’s existing and next-generation satellites will operate alongside the Amazon Leo broadband system and its planned D2D network, creating a unified platform designed to deliver continuous connectivity across consumer, enterprise and government use cases.

“We have long believed low Earth orbit constellations offer the most effective path to connect users and devices anywhere, anytime,” said Paul Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. “The combination with Amazon Leo will accelerate innovation and help deliver a more intelligent, continuously connected world.”

Amazon plans to deploy its next-generation D2D system from 2028, enabling voice, messaging and data services to be delivered directly to mobile devices. The company said the system will offer greater spectrum efficiency and performance than legacy direct-to-cell solutions, while integrating seamlessly with its existing Leo infrastructure.

The complete Amazon Leo network is expected to comprise thousands of satellites and support hundreds of millions of connected endpoints globally.

The agreement with Apple ensures continuity for existing satellite services currently supported by Globalstar, including those available on iPhone 14 and later devices, as well as Apple Watch Ultra models. Amazon will continue to support these services while collaborating with Apple on future satellite capabilities using the expanded Leo network.

“Emergency SOS via satellite has already helped save lives around the world,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing. “We look forward to building on our collaboration with Amazon to ensure users can continue to access these vital features and stay connected when they are off the grid.”

The deal underscores the growing momentum behind D2D satellite services, as technology companies and mobile operators look to close longstanding coverage gaps and deliver truly global connectivity.