Aerial Direct reaches 200,000 mobile connections

Daisy partner Aerial Direct has passed 200,000 active mobile connections, reporting five per cent year-on-year growth.

Aerial says growth has remained steady rather than accelerating, with demand led by small-office and micro-enterprise customers.

Recent investment in a data warehouse and business intelligence tools have improved customer targeting and retention the company says.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Phillips said the main challenges are staying ahead of market and technology changes, and rising expectations around service experience. The company is targeting double-digit net base growth in 2026 and plans further product and process developments.

O2 Daisy Chief Executive Officer Jo Bertram (below) said the partnership with Aerial continues to support connectivity services for UK businesses.