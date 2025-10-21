Vodafone boosts invetsment in AI automation across UK and Europe

Vodafone and Irish AI network automation firm Zinkworks are developing an AI software platform to speed up the rollout of new network features across Europe.

The project is part of Vodafone’s wider strategy to use AI and automation at scale to improve network performance and customer experience.

The system, called Rapid RIC, is designed to make Vodafone’s networks more reliable, energy-efficient and responsive to customer needs. It will enable engineers to launch new network apps, known as “rApps,” in weeks rather than months.

These apps can automatically spot and fix network problems, boost signal strength in busy areas, and switch off unused parts of the network to save power without manual upgrades to masts. Customers should see faster connections, fewer dropouts, and more consistent coverage, particularly in rural or high-demand areas.

The new platform is expected to go live early next year across Vodafone’s European markets. It uses Open RANtechnology, which allows operators to mix and match hardware and software from different suppliers.

Rapid RIC uses Generative AI to automatically create software code. Vodafone says this will cut development times by up to 70 per cent and reduce costs. An AI simulator will also test the apps to ensure they run smoothly.

The platform could eventually be offered to other telecoms companies. At launch, Vodafone plans to introduce two apps: One is an energy-saving app that automatically powers down unused network connections and reactivates them when needed. The other is a performance-boosting app that fine-tunes signal settings for improved coverage.