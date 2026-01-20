Timpson and musicMagpie bring instant phone trade-ins to 1,300 stores

High Streetb retailer Timpson has partnered with musicMagpie to launch a phone trade-in service across more than 1,300 outlets offering instamt cash for old devices.

Timpson offersproducts and services such as key cutting and locksmith services, watch repairs phone and tablet repairs, engraving, dry cleaning and laundry services, passport and ID photos and photo printing.

Customers can take a used smartphone into any participating Timpson store, have the device assessed and receive payment directly into their bank account.. The move brings trade-ins onto the high street at scale, combining Timpson’s national retail footprint with musicMagpie’s pricing and device assessment tech.

Research commissioned by musicMagpie highlights strong demand for in-person trade-ins. A survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 73 per cent of people surveyed have at least one unused phone at home. More than two thirds said they would prefer to trade in their old tech in person rather than sending it by post.

One in four respondents said that receiving money “straight away” is important when deciding how to trade in a device.

musicMagpie’s estimates that unused smartphones and other tech sitting in UK homes are worth around £10bn when scaled across the population. Apathy remains a barrier, with around one in three people admitting they rarely think about trading in old devices.

Musicmagpie founder and MD Steve Oliver said the Timpsons’ deal is major step forward for the company’s omnichannel strategy.

“Rolling this scheme out to 1,300 stores in the Timpson network is a huge milestone Mostf Brits want to trade in their unused tech in person. This partnership will now allow people to do that and receive cash iwithin minutes,” he said”

Sid Hubbard, group director at Timpson,said: “Customers across the UK can now add smartphone trade-in to the list of services available at their local Timpson shop”.